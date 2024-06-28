Maharashtra News: 50% Housing Quota For Marathi Manoos?

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

Mumbai: Should the Maha Vikas Aghadi come to power, it would reserve 50 per cent of flats in new projects for the Marathi manoos, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav declared on Thursday.

His party MLA Anil Parab has already announced his decision to move a private member’s bill in the current session of the legislature in this regard. Said a leading builder, not wanting to be named: “Such a move will not stand legal scrutiny even for a day. It is totally unconsitutional.

The real estate industry, like other sectors, is governed by demand and supply. ”Political observers said Thackeray’s statement is aimed at pleasing the Marathi manoos in the run-up to the assembly elections, likely to be held in October 2024.

Thackeray told medispersons, “the Marathi manoos must get reservation in flats.