Maharashtra News: '34 MSRTC Depot Managers Absent From Headquarters To Face Action,' Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | X - @PratapSarnaik

Mumbai: In the wake of severe weather conditions caused by the retreating monsoon across Maharashtra, a confidential report has revealed that 34 depot managers out of the 251 in the state-run MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) were found absent from their respective headquarters during a critical time.

Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman, Pratap Sarnaik, has taken serious note of the matter and ordered immediate disciplinary action against the concerned officials.

Floods and Transport Disruptions

Maharashtra has witnessed torrential rains in recent days, especially in regions like Marathwada and Central Maharashtra, leading to flood-like situations. Roads have been submerged, bridges have been rendered unsafe, and public transport services, particularly MSRTC bus operations, have been disrupted in several areas. Thousands of passengers have been stranded at bus stands, requiring immediate administrative attention and relief.

Negligence Not Tolerated

Despite the urgent situation, 34 depot managers reportedly failed to be present at their headquarters, which is mandatory during emergencies. Minister Sarnaik condemned this irresponsible behavior and directed MSRTC administration to initiate strict action against the absentee officials. He emphasized that such negligence will not be tolerated in the future.

Minister’s Statement

"Depot managers play a pivotal role in the functioning of MSRTC depots. They oversee hundreds of employees and manage critical assets including buses, fuel, spare parts, and large sums of ticket revenue," said the Minister.

"Their physical presence during such emergencies is not just expected but essential. It is shocking that so many failed in their duty during such a crucial time."

Show-Cause Notices Ordered

The minister has instructed that show-cause notices be immediately issued to all absentee depot managers by the respective regional managers. If their explanations are found unsatisfactory, strict disciplinary action will be initiated. Furthermore, inquiries will also be made with the divisional controllers under whose jurisdiction these depot managers operate.

Also Watch:

Warning for the Future

Highlighting the importance of depot-level leadership, Sarnaik remarked, “A depot manager is the guardian of his depot. Their absence compromises the safety, security, and smooth functioning of the entire operation. The administration must ensure such lapses do not occur again.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/