Maharashtra: NCP's Ajit Pawar meets CM Shinde, DCM Fadnavis amid rumours of rift between MVA parties

NCP leader and LoP in Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar on Wednesday had a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the Sahyadri Guest House to discuss issues related to damage of crops due to unseasonal rains.

This meeting took place a day after Shinde's visit to farmers in Ahmadnagar and Dharashiv districts who were affected by unseasonal rains.

Previously, Pawar had written a letter to Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis listing eight demands regarding the heavy rains in March and April. As the opposition leader in the legislative assembly, Pawar urged them to provide aid that would be double the amount allowed by NDRF regulations.

What transpired in meeting?

During the meeting with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar discussed providing immediate relief to farmers affected by unseasonal rains in the state. The meeting also addressed the announcement of a special aid package, which is expected to be released soon. All the five demands made by Pawar will be reviewed in a week, and changes will be implemented swiftly as per the government's statement.

The meeting took place at the Sahyadri Guest House in the afternoon and lasted around 50 minutes. During this time, Pawar presented several requests to the Chief Minister, which were duly noted.

Meeting gives rise to speculations

The meeting, however, has once again given room for speculations regarding unity of the MVA alliance.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former CM Uddhav Thackeray met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar at the latter's Mumbai residence 'Silver Oak' amid reports of the NCP exploring options out of the MVA coalition.

Thackeray's visit to Pawar came after the veteran politician said in an interview that Uddhav Thackeray did not consult anyone from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) before resigning from CM post.

For the past few days, there have been discussions in Maharashtra's political circles regarding the differences in MVA over various issues like Savarkar, JPC investigation into Hindenburg report against Gautam Adani, EVM manipulation, and Prime Minister Modi's degree.

The contrasting comments given by MVA leaders on these issues have made it clear that there are differences of opinion between the Thackeray group, NCP and Congress. This has led to questions being raised over unity of the Mahavikas Aghadi.