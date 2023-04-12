Maharashtra: NCP leader Ajit Pawar to meet CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Maharashtra NCP leader Ajit Pawar will meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday.

According to reports, the meeting is scheduled to discuss the compensation to farmers who have suffered losses due to unseasonal rains in the state.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.