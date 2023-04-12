 Maharashtra: NCP leader Ajit Pawar to meet CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: NCP leader Ajit Pawar to meet CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra: NCP leader Ajit Pawar to meet CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

The meeting is scheduled to discuss the compensation to farmers who have suffered losses due to unseasonal rains in the state.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: NCP leader Ajit Pawar to meet CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Maharashtra NCP leader Ajit Pawar will meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday.

According to reports, the meeting is scheduled to discuss the compensation to farmers who have suffered losses due to unseasonal rains in the state.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: NCP leader Ajit Pawar to meet CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra: NCP leader Ajit Pawar to meet CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra schools asked to screen movie on Swachh Bharat Mission

Maharashtra schools asked to screen movie on Swachh Bharat Mission

Mumbai: Youth commits suicide in Dadar after he was stripped, paraded for asking salary

Mumbai: Youth commits suicide in Dadar after he was stripped, paraded for asking salary

Palghar: Man clings to speeding bus in Vasai; video goes viral

Palghar: Man clings to speeding bus in Vasai; video goes viral

Mumbai Metro 11 route under review, tweak in alignment likely, says Ashwini Bhide

Mumbai Metro 11 route under review, tweak in alignment likely, says Ashwini Bhide