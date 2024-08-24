 Maharashtra: NCP (SP) MLA Suman Patil Accuses PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan Of Political Favoritism Over Development Funds
Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 12:29 AM IST
NCP (SP) MLA Suman Patil | Rahul Singh

Mumbai: This could be a classic example of propagating political ideologies at the state government level from where funds distributed for the public cause. Suman Patil, wife of late home minister RR Patil has alleged that she was asked to approach Deputy Chief Minster Ajit Pawar for the release of the development funds.

Suman Patil represents Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal assembly constituency which was previously represented by her late husband who won for a record six times. After the split in the NCP, she decided to stay back with Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

In a letter to the PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan, Patil has reminded him of the promise he made in December 2023 in Nagpur during the winter session of the state legislature. “When requesting you for the development funds for my constituency you said late RR Patil generously released funds even though you were not holding any position and promised me for the same. But when I met you after a few days with a memorandum you said it was possible only if I met Dy CM Ajit Pawar,” the letter reads. “When I met you in March this year, you simply expressed your inability to release the funds,” Patil has further said.

A copy of the letter is with this newspaper. Patil decided to boycott a regional-level review meeting called by the minister on Friday in Pune.

