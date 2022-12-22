Maharashtra: NCP leader Jayant Patil suspended for rest of winter session after 'shameless' remark against Speaker

NCP leader Jayant Patil faced suspension for his controversial comment on speaker Rahul Narvekar. | PTI

Senior NCP legislator and former minister Jayant Patil was suspended on Thursday till the completion of ongoing winter session of the state legislature for his alleged derogatory remark about the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

The Legislative Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil moved the resolution proposing Patil’s suspension and it was passed by voice vote. During the suspension period, Patil is prohibited from entering the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur and Mumbai.

The assembly was adjourned for three times after Patil’s derogatory remark as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with ministers and legislators from the ruling alliance strongly demanded action against Patil.

Patil was agitated over not getting due opportunity for opposition to express their views. They were also displeased with the chair not giving the opportunity for Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray legislator Bhaskar Jadhav to speak.

Some of the legislators from treasury bench wanted that Patil should be suspended for a year.

"Jayant Patil made an irresponsible statement. He should be suspended till the end of the Nagpur session. Also, a committee should be formed to investigate Jayant Patil’s statement,’’ reads the resolution. Further, it was also proposed that a committee will be set up to recommend a code of conduct for the legislators," it added.

Ajit Pawar hits back

Leader of opposition Ajit Pawar, reacting to the development, said: "We requested the CM not to take coercive actions against Patil, but the CM old us that his MLAs are not listening to him & want suspension only. Then what kind of leadership is this if his (Shinde's) MLAs are not listening him?"

Wanted to call the govt 'shameless': Patil's clarification

Patil, after his suspension, addressed reporters and said: "I had no intention to use shameless word against speaker, but wanted to call the incumbent govt as shameless govt. In House, opposition were not allowed to speak despite several demands. Opposition is equally important in democracy."

Opposition stages walkout, give slogans in support of Patil

Opposition parties boycotted the proceedings of the house and staged a walkout after Jayant Patil was suspended for the rest of the winter session. Opposition MLAs also protested against the government outside the house, calling it 'shameless'. They also lifted Jayant Patil on their shoulders while giving slogans in his support.