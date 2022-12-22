e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: NCP leader Jayant Patil suspended for rest of winter session after 'shameless' remark against Speaker

Maharashtra: NCP leader Jayant Patil suspended for rest of winter session after 'shameless' remark against Speaker

Patil, after his suspension, addressed reporters and said: "I had no intention to use shameless word against speaker, but wanted to call the incumbent govt as shameless govt."

Sanjay JogUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
NCP leader Jayant Patil faced suspension for his controversial comment on speaker Rahul Narvekar. | PTI
Follow us on

Senior NCP legislator and former minister Jayant Patil was suspended on Thursday till the completion of ongoing winter session of the state legislature for his alleged derogatory remark about the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

The Legislative Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil moved the resolution proposing Patil’s suspension and it was passed by voice vote. During the suspension period, Patil is prohibited from entering the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur and Mumbai.

The assembly was adjourned for three times after Patil’s derogatory remark as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with ministers and legislators from the ruling alliance strongly demanded action against Patil.

Read Also
Mumbai: NCP state chief Jayant Patil targets BJP for toppling MVA govt by engineering split in Shiv...
article-image

Patil was agitated over not getting due opportunity for opposition to express their views. They were also displeased with the chair not giving the opportunity for Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray legislator Bhaskar Jadhav to speak. 

Some of the legislators from treasury bench wanted that Patil should be suspended for a year.

"Jayant Patil made an irresponsible statement. He should be suspended till the end of the Nagpur session. Also, a committee should be formed to investigate Jayant Patil’s statement,’’ reads the resolution. Further, it was also proposed that a committee will be set up to recommend a code of conduct for the legislators," it added.

Ajit Pawar hits back

Leader of opposition Ajit Pawar, reacting to the development, said: "We requested the CM not to take coercive actions against Patil, but the CM old us that his MLAs are not listening to him & want suspension only. Then what kind of leadership is this if his (Shinde's) MLAs are not listening him?"

Read Also
PM Modi wears mask in Parliament; BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for 'Covid spread karo Yatra'
article-image

Wanted to call the govt 'shameless': Patil's clarification

Patil, after his suspension, addressed reporters and said: "I had no intention to use shameless word against speaker, but wanted to call the incumbent govt as shameless govt. In House, opposition were not allowed to speak despite several demands. Opposition is equally important in democracy."

Opposition stages walkout, give slogans in support of Patil

Opposition parties boycotted the proceedings of the house and staged a walkout after Jayant Patil was suspended for the rest of the winter session. Opposition MLAs also protested against the government outside the house, calling it 'shameless'. They also lifted Jayant Patil on their shoulders while giving slogans in his support.

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Covid appropriate guidelines to be followed at airport from December 24

Mumbai: Covid appropriate guidelines to be followed at airport from December 24

Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea to travel to Bahrain to meet ailing mother

Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea to travel to Bahrain to meet ailing mother

Mumbai: Japan to help develop hi-speed train care facility

Mumbai: Japan to help develop hi-speed train care facility

Mumbai: Covid situation under control, Citizens should not panic, says CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Covid situation under control, Citizens should not panic, says CM Eknath Shinde

Palghar minor rape accused get police custody till Dec 28

Palghar minor rape accused get police custody till Dec 28