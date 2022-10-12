Mumbai: NCP state chief Jayant Patil targets BJP for toppling MVA govt by engineering split in Shiv Sena

Jayant Patil | Twitter/@NCPspeaks

The Maharashtra state NCP chief Jayant Patil on Wednesday led a blistering attack against BJP saying that as the party cannot live without power it with the help of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

‘’BJP has committed the sin of breaking the Shiv Sena because it is afraid that the Hindu vote will split and it will never come to power in Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde's confession of rebellion clearly means that BJP has conspired the split in Shiv Sena,’’ he alleged.

Patil claimed that the manner in which the government was toppled after the engineering split in Shiv Sena, the anger against the BJP and Shinde-led government was increasing. He said the people are ready to teach the BJP-Shinde faction a lesson.

Patil said that the globally praised Maha Vikas Aghadi government was overthrown by treachery. ‘’The MVA government took the decision to waive the loan and during the pandemic, the government took a slew of decisions which were appreciated all over the country and globe,’’ he added.