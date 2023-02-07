Maharashtra: NCP leader Hasan Mushrif's sons move court, seek protection from arrest

Hasan Mushrif | Photo: Hasan Mushrif/Instagram

Stating that the real intention of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is to harass their father and former state minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government Hasan Mushrif, his three sons have approached a special court on Tuesday seeking protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case connected to a sugar mill of which they are directors.

Mushrif's sons file for anticipatory bail

Last month, the agency had raided their residences and offices in connection with the probe in the case. The NCP leader's sons Navid Mushrif, Abid Mushrif and Sajid Mushrif filed their anticipatory bail before a special court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Tuesday.

In separate pleas, they said they anticipate arrest under the garb of investigation and recording their statement. The plea said further that the complaint would be used to put them behind bars. “An intentional attempt was made to carry the said raids in all the electronic and print media so as to create a hostile atmosphere,” it added.

They called the case a classic example of harassing political leaders and their families.

Plea accuses ED of inhuman treatment, abuse and assault of the bank employees

Mushrif is the Chairman of Kolhapur District Bank. Narrating a raid conducted by the ED on the bank after not finding anything in previous raids, the plea said that there was an attempt to get statements of bank employees that show irregularities in loan sanctions at the behest of their father.

The plea alleged inhuman treatment, abuse and assault of the employees by the agency's officers due to which one employee fainted and another suffered a cardiac arrest. It alleged further that the ED officers would get phone calls during their raid after which they used more aggression in getting the statements. It also alleged that the officers made senior bank employees stand in ‘murga’ position in presence of women staff and even threatened arrest. Their pleas sought that they may be protected from arrest of the ED would continue to act like a ‘bloodhound’ and torture innocent individuals even remotely connected with their father.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)