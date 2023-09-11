Maharashtra: NCP Files Petitions To Disqualify Five MLCs

NCP founder and supremo Sharad Pawar | PTI

Mumbai: After appealing the Election Commission (EC) to disqualify its 40 MLAs, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under Sharad Pawar has filed two petitions in the Maharashtra Legislative Council for disqualification of five of its MLCs, indicating that they have switched loyalties to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

"Two petitions have been received," confirmed the office of Dr Neelam Gorhe, the Deputy Chairperson of the upper house of the state legislature. One of the petitions was moved by state NCP Chief Jayant Patil. He has requested disqualification of Vikram Kale, Amol Mitkari, Satish Chavan and Aniket Tatkare, while the other application is moved by party general secretary which has requested disqualification of former chairman of the house and party members Ramraje Nimbalkar.

Move comes ahead of hearing on disqualification pleas by Shiv Sena members

It is significant that the notices have been sent ahead of the hearing on disqualification pleas by Shiv Sena members which the Assembly Speaker Adv Rahul Narvekar has scheduled for Wednesday. The NCP's petition is likely to come up for hearing after the decision on the petition of the Shiv Sena.

After the NCP's petition regarding disqualification of its MLAs only 11 are left with the Sharad Pawar faction. They are Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Rohit Pawar, Suman Patil, Ashok Pawar, Sunil Bhusara, Prajakt Tanpure, Balasaheb Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Sandeep Kshirsagar and Rajesh Tope. Former minister Nawab Malik, who is currently out of jail on health grounds, is said to have decided to remain neutral.

Party doors permanently closed for members of breakaway group

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar faction had a meeting of party office bearers, MPs and MLAs over the weekend at Yashwantrao Chavan center where party supremo Sharad Pawar is said to have indicated that the party doors are now permanently closed for the members of breakaway group and now there is no scope for reconciliation.

Sharad Pawar told the followers that the party shall get around 70-80 seats in MVA for the assembly elections and appealed to them to start preparing for the elections.

He also asked the party leaders to start strengthening the district organization since Lok Sabha elections can be declared anytime soon.

