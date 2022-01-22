e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 04:35 PM IST

Maharashtra: Naxals torch 11 tractors, machinery engaged in road construction work

The incident took place at Irapnagar village in Bhamragadh tehsil around 2 pm on Friday, during which they also torched one Poclain machine, a senior police official said.
PTI
Maharashtra: Naxals torch 11 tractors, machinery engaged in road construction work | File Photo

A group of Naxals allegedly set on fire 11 tractors and two JCB machines engaged in road construction work in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Irapnagar village in Bhamragadh tehsil around 2 pm on Friday, during which they also torched one Poclain machine, a senior police official said.

"Around 40 to 50 Naxals were involved in the incident. They are Dalam and militia members," he said.

The burnt vehicles and other machinery belonged to different contractors involved in the road construction work, he added.

According to the official, police have registered an offence and launched a probe.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 04:35 PM IST
