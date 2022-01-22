COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.56 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 21, has vaccinated 4,34,977 in 10,623 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 22, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,56,67,435 people.

As per the state government data, 4,78,57,504 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,22,12,470 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,31,89,197 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 99,71,773 received their second dose. 2,14,600 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 28,84,276 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose.

So far, 12,94,725 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,78,427 of them have got their second dose. 1,84,223 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,715 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,75,783 got their second dose. 1,55,911 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on January 21 in Maharashtra

434977 in 10623 sessions

Cumulative 145667435

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/h2WIBe9vqS — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) January 22, 2022

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 48,270 new coronavirus cases including 144 Omicron infections, and 52 deaths, the health department said.

The daily COVID-19 infections rose by 2,073 compared to the day before.

As many as 42,391 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recovered patients to 70,09,823.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 10:57 AM IST