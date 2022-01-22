COVID-19: Thane district reports over 3,000 new cases, 10 more die

With the addition of 3,006 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 6,87,858, while the death of 10 patients took the toll to 11,696, an official said on Saturday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.70 per cent at present.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,59,346, while the death toll stood at 3,353, another official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 48,270 new coronavirus cases including 144 Omicron infections, and 52 deaths, the health department said.

The daily COVID-19 infections rose by 2,073 compared to the day before.

As many as 42,391 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recovered patients to 70,09,823

