BJP Intensifies Ward Number 7 Campaign In Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections By Blending Development, Culture And Tradition

Panvel: With campaigning for the Panvel Municipal Corporation general elections entering its final phase, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its outreach in Ward No. 7, projecting a strong message centred on development, culture and tradition. Known as a BJP stronghold, the ward has witnessed an enthusiastic response from residents to the party’s campaign.

Candidates Leading Door-to-Door and Public Engagements

From Ward No. 7, former corporator Rajendrakumar Sharma, along with candidates Pramila Patil, Amar Patil and first-time contestant Manali Thakur, are actively leading the BJP’s campaign. The candidates have been reaching out to voters through door-to-door visits, direct interactions, campaign rallies, meetings, and participation in social and religious programmes.

As part of the campaign, all four BJP candidates attended the Akhand Harinam Saptah (continuous devotional chanting programme) organised on Friday night at Kalamboli Sector 14. The religious event has been jointly organised by the Vitthal Rukmini Seva Bhavi Sanstha and Shivshakti Mitra Mandal, Kalamboli, from December 28 to January 4. The week-long programme features discourses by renowned kirtankars from across the state, daily Haripath, Shiv Mahapuran katha, bhajans and other devotional activities.

Religious Event Reinforces Social Harmony and Party Values

The Akhand Harinam Saptah, a long-standing tradition in the area, is regarded as a platform that fosters positive energy, social harmony and cultural values. Participating in the devotional atmosphere, BJP candidates joined the bhajans and chants of “Ram Krishna Hari,” conveying the party’s commitment to Hindu culture, traditions and faith. They also interacted with members of the Warkari sect, underlining the BJP’s respect for and association with religious traditions.

During the programme, an appeal was made to citizens to participate in large numbers in the polling process and celebrate the festival of democracy. BJP city- and mandal-level office-bearers, booth and shakti kendra heads, women’s wing and youth workers, along with a large number of devotees and local residents, were present at the event.

By combining religious faith, cultural heritage and a development-oriented agenda, the BJP has given its campaign in Ward No. 7 a broad and impactful character.

Quote:

“Ward No. 7 has a strong tradition of faith, culture and development. Initiatives like the Harinam Saptah bring society together. The values of service, simplicity and thought taught by the Warkari sect are extremely relevant today. The Bharatiya Janata Party has always respected Hindu culture and traditions while pursuing development. On January 15, 2026, citizens should vote in large numbers and bless BJP candidates who stand for development, stability and cultural values,”

— Rajendrakumar Sharma, BJP candidate, Ward No. 7, Panvel Municipal Corporation

