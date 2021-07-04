Maharashtra: Nashik ashram looks after orphaned kids of farmers who committed suicide due to debt amid COVID-19 pandemic

While the country is battling with coronavirus, people are not only worried about their health but also for their well-being. The situation is even worse for the kids of farmers who are committing suicide over debts leaving their kids abandoned who are taken care by an ashram near Nashik.

The Adhar Tithya Aadhar ashram is located at Anjaneri, 4 kilometers away from Trimbakeshwar mandir on Nashik highway. Before lockdown the asharam had 336 kids, but due to the pandemic and low economical condition the Asharam at present has 180 kids including 91 girls and 80 boys. "All this children are in the age group of 3 to 17 years from 30 districts of Maharashtra. This kids are of farmers, who have commited suicide over debt. Seeing the low economical condition and no help from the government. We have sent the kids to their relative place to pass time, as we too are struggling with donation and daily needs," said Tryambakrao Gaikwad (49), a resident of Ulhasnagar who is from Nashik district who is also the founder and president of the ashram.