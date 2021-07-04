Maharashtra: Nashik ashram looks after orphaned kids of farmers who committed suicide due to debt amid COVID-19 pandemic

While the country is battling with coronavirus, people are not only worried about their health but also for their well-being. The situation is even worse for the kids of farmers who are committing suicide over debts leaving their kids abandoned who are taken care by an ashram near Nashik.
The Adhar Tithya Aadhar ashram is located at Anjaneri, 4 kilometers away from Trimbakeshwar mandir on Nashik highway. Before lockdown the asharam had 336 kids, but due to the pandemic and low economical condition the Asharam at present has 180 kids including 91 girls and 80 boys. "All this children are in the age group of 3 to 17 years from 30 districts of Maharashtra. This kids are of farmers, who have commited suicide over debt. Seeing the low economical condition and no help from the government. We have sent the kids to their relative place to pass time, as we too are struggling with donation and daily needs," said Tryambakrao Gaikwad (49), a resident of Ulhasnagar who is from Nashik district who is also the founder and president of the ashram.
Gaikwad, a civil engineer, who completed his studies from K.J. Somaiya College of Engineering in VidyaVihar, Mumbai has done 20 years service in Mumbai. Gaikwad explains how in 2006, he visited his native and found one of his relative a farmer committed suicide. After seeing the condition of the kids, who don't have parents. Gaikwad with the help of a saint from Trimbakeshwar mandir started the asharam at a small place in the mandir. In 2007 it was started with 7 children, 3 girls and 4 boys,” said Gaikwad.
With the help of people performing live concerts, we started creating awareness of the ashram across different districts. In 2008, a land of 3 acres was bought and around 73 students joined us with 35 girls and 40 boys. Later the number kept increasing to reach 336 till the lockdown. At present 1891 kids are waiting to get admission in the asharam, but low economical condition we have to take a step back.
Gaikwad who has been visiting different places across Maharashtra asking people to help with food material, old clothes and books and daily use products says, "The Palkhi's or procession going to Shirdi from Gujarat, take a halt at our ashram. We provide them space to sleep and take bath and in return they help us with rice and dal. There are 20 such palkhi’s which take halt at the ashram yearly. Also, many devotees coming to Trimbakeshwar mandir take an alt and donate sweets and dry ration helping the kids. But after lockdown the situation is worst, as people are not moving out to help or either not reaching her,” added Gaikwad.
The asharam recently had admission of 5 kids of farmers, who's parents died in the pandemic. This includes a five-year old girl who's parents and grandfather died within days due to covid-19. "This pandemic is just a wave for comman people. But the farmers are facing such pandemic since the childhood. If the government seek help to such asharam it will brigthen the future of the kids, who will be the future of the country," added Gaikwad explaning even if many cabinet and state ministers are kids of farmers, why this kids have to suffer," he added.
Dhanajay Bodare, a senior Shiv-sena corporator from Ulhasnagar claims the government should atleast think for the kids of farmers. "Only visiting the asharam is not a big deal. But proper educational help to brigthen their future is was more important," added Bodare.
The ashram is visited by 200 MLA, 20 Members of Parliament, 3 Governors, 22 cabinet ministers who are from Maharashtra. But their is no relief for the kids, who are in need and are crying from the last few years. The ashram has its own website named www.adhartirth.com