Maharashtra logs 9,336 new COVID-19 cases, 123 deaths; 3,378 patients discharged

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 9,336 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,23,225. Besides, 123 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,23,030.

3,378 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 58,48693,. The recovery rate in the state rose to 95.91%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.01%.

Currently, 6,38,004 people are in home quarantine and 4,198 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1775 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 669 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2380 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 3423 new cases, Aurangabad circle 145, Latur circle 210, Akola circle 92, and Nagpur circle recorded 59 new COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday surpassed its previous best performance in COVID-19 vaccination. "We've administered 7,85,311 COVID vaccine doses till 7 pm. Vaccination is in progress at many centres. It may cross 8 lakh figure today," said Dr Pradeep Vyas, Addl Chief Secy, Public Health.