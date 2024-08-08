 Maharashtra: MVA Strategizes Election Plans; Former CM Uddhav Thackeray Likely To Be Chief Minister Face, Congress To Get More Seats
Maharashtra: MVA Strategizes Election Plans; Former CM Uddhav Thackeray Likely To Be Chief Minister Face, Congress To Get More Seats

Meanwhile, Congress MP KC Venugopal claimed that it was a “courtesy meet” and no political discussions took place.

Gaurav Vivek BhatnagarUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
The Maha Vikas Aghadi partners discussed election arrangements at Wednesday’s meeting in Delhi, according to sources. There was a buzz in the media that while Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray would be projected as the chief ministerial face of the alliance, the Congress would get a larger number of seats to contest.

About Maha Vikas Aghadi's Performance In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The MVA fared well in the Lok Sabha election. It won 30 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats and had a lead in more than 150 of the 288 assembly segments; the Mahayuti, which won 18 Lok Sabha seats, led in only around 125 assembly segments.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Uddhav Thackeray Hints At Chief Ministerial Ambitions After Meeting...
The Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Congress’ Vijay Wadettiwar, “manifesto, formula, and seats” were the subject of discussion at the meeting. He said the leaders also discussed the course of action and plan to organise a rally or meeting at Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai on August 16.

“The MVA will officially come together on August 16. Work on our manifesto is underway under the leadership of former CM Prithviraj Chavan... We will organise one or two more meetings by the end of this month,” he added.

Congress MP K C Venugopal On The Meeting

Meanwhile, Congress MP KC Venugopal claimed that it was a “courtesy meet” and no political discussions took place. Incidentally, on the first day of his three-day visit, Thackeray had on Tuesday met the All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala, who had stated that “discussions about the chief ministerial candidate are not on the official agenda” on Wednesday

