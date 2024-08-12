Maharashtra: MSRDC To Set Up 18 Krishi Vikas Kendras Along Samruddhi Mahamarg; 7 Locations Finalized | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will be taking up development of 18 Krishi Vikas Kendras along the Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg (HBTMSM). These kendras will come up in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions. The MSRDC has finalised seven locations where these Krishi Vikas Kendras will be set up.

"We have decided to set up 18 Krishi Vikas Kendras along the expressway and are in the process to take,000 acres of land for the same through land pooling method. We have finalised seven locations and have got consent from 61% of farmers who have agreed to give away their lands for the project,” the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of MSRDC, Anilkumar Gaikwad said.

These kendras have been planned at Kelzar and Virul Nagzari in Wardha district, Mehkar and Sawargaonmal in Buldhana district aoartvfrom Hadas Pimpalgaon, Ghaygaon Jambargaon and Vaijapur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The official said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for these kendras has already been prepared and will be announced within 15 days.

The farmers will be given 30% developed plot in lieu of their lands while they will be paid Rs 75,000 per acre per year for the next few years. These kendras will be modern townships having facilities for textiles, electronics, transport, pharmaceutical and other sectors

"Once ready, these Krishi Vikas Kendras will provide direct and indirect employment to over 5 lakh people thereby bringing prosperity along the areas which will be connected through the expressway,” Gaikwad added.

This development would trigger the regional specialities and unique characters which would enhance it culturally, redefining its identity. The living and working environment would be fashioned to meet the needs of the local population. Since there would be more opportunities for trade and investment, it would bring a push to the development also, letting people choose their own place to work, visit, learn, and live.

Furthermore, there are opportunities like self employment and wage employment which would not only stop the forced immigration but create better scope for people in the surrounding areas as well.

Meanwhile, the MSRDC plans to complete the pending work of the 701-km expressway the end of September, 2024. Once the 76-km stretch between Igatpuri and Amane (Bhiwandi) is complete, the entire expressway will be ready for being operational.