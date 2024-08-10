Maharashtra: MSRDC Aims To Complete Samruddhi Mahamarg By September 2024, Final 76-Km Stretch To Be Operational Soon |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) contemplates to complete the pending work of the Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg (HBTMSM) by the end of September, 2024. Once the 76 km stretch between Igatpuri and Amane (Bhiwandi) is complete, the entire expressway will be ready for being operational.

"We are confident of finishing the remaining work by September-end. It's upto the state government which will decide to throw the expressway open for public," MSRDC Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Anilkumar Gaikwad told reporters.

Stating that the MSRDC completed the expressway within record time, Gaikwad said, "We commenced the work to construct the Greenfield access-control highway in February, 2019 and made the 625 km operational in March, 2024. The ongoing 76 km stretch is the most challenging. We have completed most of the work and what remains is the 1.8 km long Khardi bridge on Kasara ghat section that is causing a major challenge. The work on the 8-km-long tunnel has also been completed. The 701-km-long expressway is of six lanes, but it would narrow down to four lanes at Khardi bridge for the time being," Gaikwad said.

The MSRDC will be setting up around 10 public utility services, including petrol pumps, eateries and other amenities along the HBTMSM. "Earlier we had invited tenders from interested parties to set up these amenities, but didn't get much response so we have again floated tenders for the same which will be open soon," he added.

Having Greenfield alignment, the HBTMSM is designed for a speed of 150 kmph. The right of way (ROW) is 120m in non-forest area and 90m in forest area. With a central median of 15m, the expressway also has a paved shoulder of 2m apart from the earthen shoulder. Underpasses for wildlife and cattle crossing have been constructed adequately as also flyover/interchanges at major road crossings.

The HBTMSM also has vehicular underpasses (VUPs) and pedestrian underpasses (PUPs) at every village/town and alignment that avoids passing through major towns.

The Maharashtra Government announced the ambitious project of constructing this super communication expressway on November 30, 2015. The construction was done simultaneously along the 701 km stretch within 16 packages announced for the activity.