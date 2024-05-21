Samruddhi Mahamarg: 701-Km-Long Expressway To Be Fully Functional By November, Claims MSRDC | Fpj

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is contemplating opening the remaining stretch of Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg (HBTMSM) by November this year. While the expressway is currently operational till Igatpuri, the 78-km portion between Igatpuri and Amne village in Thane is still under construction.

“We have completed close to 90% of the work and what remains is the 1.8 km long Khardi bridge on Kasara ghat section that is causing a major challenge. The work on the 8-km-long tunnel has also been completed. The 701-km-long expressway is of six lanes, but it would narrow down to four lanes at Khardi bridge for the time being,” a senior MSRDC official said not wishing to be named.

“The entire expressway has three lanes on each side. The traffic till Mumbai will start by August and only the bridge stretch will have a four-lane road with two lanes being operational in either direction. This would be a temporary arrangement and we have plans to open the remaining lanes of the bridge for traffic by November, thereby making operational the entire expressway a six-lane project,” the official added.

Asked about the reason for delay in constructing the bridge, the official said there is no delay as such, but since the bridge is being constructed at a considerable height and strong winds make it difficult to carry out construction activities. There is also wildlife passing through which we have to take care of. But, we are working round-the-clock to ensure that the bridge is completed by October or November.

Having Greenfield alignment, the HBTMSM is designed for a speed of 150 kmph. The right of way (ROW) is 120m in non-forest area and 90m in forest area. With a central median of 15m, the expressway also has a paved shoulder of 2m apart from the earthen shoulder. Underpasses for wildlife and cattle crossing have been constructed adequately as also flyover/interchanges at major road crossings. The HBTMSM also has vehicular underpasses (VUPs) and pedestrian underpasses (PUPs) at every village/town and alignment that avoids passing through major towns.

The Maharashtra Government announced the ambitious project of constructing this super communication expressway on November 30, 2015. The construction was done simultaneously along the 701-km stretch within 16 packages announced for the activity.