Maharashtra: MSRDC To Renew, Widen Revas-Redi Coastal Road To Speed Up Travel From Mumbai To Sindhudurg |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has taken up the work to renew and widen the existing 523-km-long Revas-Redi coastal road with an aim to speed up the travel from Mumbai to Sindhudurg. This coastal route will connect the three districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Konkan.

“Under this project, the existing road will be widened to four-lane while creek bridges will be constructed at eight places which includes a 1.6-km-long Kunkeshwar bridge in Sindhudurg district and 1.8-km-long bridge over Kalbadevi creek in Ratnagiri district. We have called tenders for the construction of six bridges and will be opening them soon,” a senior MSRDC official said, not wishing to be named.

When asked whether this route will merge with the under-construction Mumbai-Goa Highway, the official replied in the negative and said it is a complete coastal road and will not connect or merge with any of the highways. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 27,000 Crore.

“Currently, the state government has given its approval to construct bridges and accordingly we have invited tenders for six bridges. These bridges will have to be completed within three years from the date the contractor is appointed. Once we get further approvals, we will start the process accordingly,” the official said and added that MSRDC has received all necessary clearances from the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB).

Read Also Mumbai: MSRDC Sets Up Control Room To Tackle Emergencies During Monsoon

Continuing its efforts in expanding the road network in the state, the Maharashtra government has taken up work to construct major highways. While some have been completed and made open for people, the work on others is going on and will be operational soon.