Mumbai: MSRDC Sets Up Control Room To Tackle Emergencies During Monsoon

MSRDC | File Image

To deal with the emergency situation during monsoon, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will be setting up a control room from June 1, 2024.

The control room will address grievances raised by the people from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The said control room will be working 24 hours and the officers and engineers of the corporation will be on-duty round-the-clock.

The Engineering Department is responsible for the maintenance and repair of various flyovers under the jurisdiction of the MSRDC in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The control room will maintain proper coordination and communication with the Ministry, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Thane Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and other civic authorities. The said control room will continue till September 30, 2024.

The control room can be contacted on 022-26420914 or 8928128406.