Maharashtra: MSRDC Takes Immediate Action To Repair 40-Meter Crack Along Samruddhi Highway

Mumbai: Taking serious cognizance of some reports appearing in a section of the media, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has taken up immediate repairs of a 40-meter-long crack developed on Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg (HBTMSM). The repairs are being done on the concrete panel at Fatiabad near Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on the stretch going towards Mumbai.

According to a release issued by the MSRDC, the said highway is passing over a 3-meter embankment at this place. “At first glance, it appears that the concrete road surface has cracked due to slight subsidence of the fill side. The surface of the highway is in good condition and there is no danger to traffic. The crack is being immediately filled with grout using special chemicals (Epoxy Material Shalifix SC 40),” it said.

The work defect liability period is up to June, 2026 and the cracked concrete road is approximately 50 m. The length portion shall be entirely renewed at the cost of the contractor, the release added.

Currently, the HBTMSM is operational between Igatpuri and Nagpur. While the 520-km stretch between Nagpur and Shirdi was opened on December 11, 2022, the MSRDC is contemplating to open the remaining 78-km stretch between Igatpuri and Amne village in Thane by November this year.

“We have completed close to 90% of the work and what remains is the 1.8 km long Khardi bridge on Kasara ghat section that is causing a major challenge. The work on the 8-km-long tunnel has also been completed,” a senior MSRDC official had said.

Asked about the reason for delay in constructing the bridge, the official said that there is no delay as such, but since the bridge is being constructed at a considerable height and strong winds make it difficult to carry out construction activities. “There is also wildlife passing through which we have to take care of. But, we are working round-the-clock to ensure that the bridge is completed by October or November,” he added.