Maharashtra: MSRDC Collects ₹1,058 Crore Toll From Vehicles On Samruddhi Mahamarg

Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg (HBTMSM) | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has collected toll of Rs 1,058 crore from the vehicles passing through Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg (HBTMSM). The period of amount collected is from December 11, 2022 till date.

According to sources, a total of 1.46 crore vehicles have used the expressway during the period. "While cars amount to 70% of traffic on the expressway, 50% of revenue is generated from multi-axle vehicles," sources said.

The toll rates for Samruddhi Mahamarg in Maharashtra vary by vehicle type. For cars and SUVs, the commuters have to toll of Rs 1.73 per km while for light motor commercial vehicles, it is Rs 2.79 per km.

Similarly, the heavy vehicles such as trucks, buses, lorries, and heavy-duty pickups need to pay Rs 5.85 per km and the heavy commercial vehicles like tractor-trailers, long-haul trucks, and container carriers need to pay toll of Rs 6.38 per km.

"The heavy vehicles carrying construction material etc need to pay toll of Rs 9.18 per km while very heavy vehicles of seven or more axles have to pay Rs 11.17 per km as toll while commuting through HBTMSM," the sources said.

Recently, the MSRDC appointed Nagpur-based Ashmi Road Carrier Private Limited as the new toll collection agency for the Samruddhi Mahamarg (HBTMSM) and Bandra-Worli Sealink, hoping for smoother operations and a better passenger experience.

The agency, appointed through proper tendering process, took charge on October 11 for a three-month contract, as MSRDC seeks to reset standards after multiple service issues with the previous operator, Roadways Solutions, also based in Nagpur.

Roadways Solutions, which had managed toll collection since December 2022, faced mounting criticism from MSRDC over neglected passenger amenities and unresolved employee complaints, including repeated delays in salary payments. These lapses impacted service quality and the morale of around 2,800 employees across various toll plazas, causing frequent delays and frustrations for commuters on the expressway.

Accordingly, MSRDC terminated Roadways Solutions’ contract and brought in Ashmi Road Carrier Private Limited under a short-term arrangement, aiming to swiftly address the gaps in toll operations and improve traffic flow at the Bandra-Worli Sealink and Samruddhi Mahamarg toll plazas.

While toll collection is now under new management, MSRDC will continue overseeing passenger facilities and maintenance, keeping a close eye on quality and efficiency improvements during the transition.