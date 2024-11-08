Maharashtra: Motorists Rue Bad Condition Of Samruddhi Mahamarg Approach Road In Igatpuri; MSRDC Says Repair Works To Take At Least 2 Months

Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg (HBTMSM) | File Photo

Mumbai: The approach road to the Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg (HBTMSM) at Bharvir in Igatpuri has become a daily nightmare for motorists. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has acknowledged the deteriorating condition and announced that it will take another two months before the road is repaired, leaving residents and commuters frustrated.

The 701-km-long HBTMSM, of which the first stretch of 625-km between Nagpur and Shirdi became operational in December, 2022 and second stretch of 105-km between Shirdi and Bharvir (Igatpuri) in May, 2023, was envisaged as a game-changer for the state’s infrastructure, promising rapid and smooth travel between the two major cities.

However, the approach road’s poor condition has tarnished the ambitious project’s reputation, causing significant inconvenience to daily commuters and long-distance travellers alike.

Motorists navigating the approach road have reported large potholes, uneven surfaces, and inadequate signage, making the journey treacherous, particularly during peak hours and adverse weather conditions. The lack of proper maintenance has resulted in frequent traffic snarls, vehicle breakdowns, and accidents.

“The condition of the road is deplorable. It’s almost impossible to drive without risking damage to our vehicles,” said Ramesh Joshi, a resident of Thane who commutes regularly via the expressway to his native in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. “I have already had to replace two tires in the past month due to the potholes,” he added.

Vishwas Dandekar, another frequent traveller, expressed his concerns about the safety risks involved. “It’s not just the damage to our vehicles; it’s also a major safety hazard. The road is so uneven that it’s easy to lose control of the vehicle, especially at night when visibility is low,” he said.

The MSRDC has assured the public that efforts are underway to address the issue. “We understand the inconvenience caused to the motorists and are working diligently to repair the approach road. The process is taking longer than expected due to technical challenges, but we aim to complete the repairs within the next two months,” said an MSRDC official.

When asked whether the remaining stretch of the expressway between Bharvir and Amane village will be completed by that time only, the official replied in the affirmative.

Earlier, a senior MSRDC official said that the ongoing work on the road connecting Amane to the Shangri La Resort on the old Mumbai-Nashik Highway, which is essential for enhancing connectivity, is going on and till the work is complete, they will not be in a position to start the remaining stretch of the Samruddhi highway.

The 4.5-km road work is part of the under-construction Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway towards JNPT Road. A project of NHAI which is being undertaken by MSRDC, it is expected to be completed by November. “While the 3.5-km stretch of the road is ready, the 1-km segment comprises several warehouses and godowns which are being demolished and shifted and the work will take some time to complete,” the official had said adding, this 4.5-km road connects the end point of HBTMSM at Amane to the old Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

The MSRDC will also be setting up around 10 public utility services, including petrol pumps, eateries and other amenities along the HBTMSM. Having Greenfield alignment, the expressway is designed for a speed of 150 kmph. The right of way (ROW) is 120m in non-forest area and 90m in forest area.

With a central median of 15m, the expressway also has a paved shoulder of 2m apart from the earthen shoulder. Underpasses for wildlife and cattle crossing have been constructed adequately as also flyover/interchanges at major road crossings. The HBTMSM also has vehicular underpasses (VUPs) and pedestrian underpasses (PUPs) at every village/town and alignment that avoids passing through major towns.