Maharashtra MLC Elections 2024: Polling To Be Held On 4 Seats On June 26; Check Details | Representational Image

Mumbai: Teachers and graduate constituencies elections for four State council seats will be held on Wednesday June 26. Elections are being held for the two seats for Graduate and Teachers constituency in Mumbai, one seat for Kokan graduate constituency and one seat for Nashik teachers constituency.

BJP-Shiv Sena- NCP (AP) are contesting elections separately and MVA is contesting elections collectively. There are 4.29 lakh voters in this election which will decide the fate of 55 candidates and results will be declared on July 01.

UBT candidate Anil Parab and BJP candidate Kiran Shelar are contesting election for Mumbai Graduate constituency. There are a total 1,20,673 voters in Mumbai among them 12,873 women voters in Mumbai City and 36,838 women voters in suburbs. There are 17969 male voters in Mumbai city and 52,987 male voters in Mumbai suburbs. There are 5 transgender voters in Mumbai,

Anil Parab was MLC in the State Council until his tenure had finished. He used to get elected on the voting of MLAs of State Assembly but after vertical split in Shiv Sena, Parab does not have requisite MLAs support from assembly therefore he has been shifted to Graduate constituency. Before that Vilas Potnis used to contest elections from the Graduate constituency.

Konkan graduate constituency was very controversial for the Mahayuti and MVA. MNS had declared Abhijit Panse as candidate but later MNS withdrew his candidature on the request of DCM Devendra Fadanvis.

Now, Niranjan Davkhare of BJP is contesting election. Davkhare is contesting this election for the second time. His tenure ended recently, still BJP is giving him a second chance. Similarly, UBT had declared Kishor Jain as candidate from Konkan Graduate constituency but State Congress President Nana Patole strongly objected to it. Later UBT withdrew its candidate after talks with the Delhi leadership.

Now, Ramesh Keer is contesting elections from Congress against Davkhare. There are a total of 2,23,225 voters in the Kokan graduate constituency. 54208 voters are in Raigad district, 22,681 voters are from Ratnagiri district, 18,551 voters are in Sindhudurg district.

After winning less seats in Loksabha election, it was assumed that Mahayuti will contest this election collectively but BJP, Shivsena and NCP have given their candidate separately for Mumbai teachers constituency. UBT has given an experienced candidate whereas Kapil Patil of Shikshak Bharti gave a chance to another candidate. Therefore, five candidates are in a fray.

There are 2525 voters in Mumbai City and 13,314 voters in the suburbs area. There are a total 15,839 voters in Mumbai teachers constituency. There are five candidates contesting elections from Mumbai teachers constituency. J M Abhyankar from UBT, Shivnath Darade from BJP, Subhash More from Shikshak Bharti, Shivaji Shendge from Shivsena and Shivaji Nalawade from NCP (Ajit Pawar) are contesting election. Therefore, it is interesting to see who will win the election.

Apart from that Mahayuti has not seen intact in Nashik Teachers constituency election too. Shivsena has pitted Kishor Darade, NCP AP has given a chance to Mahendra Bhavsar and Sandip Gulve is contesting election from UBT. On Sunday June 23 CM Eknath Shinde went to Nashik and had meetings with trustees of various education institutes and convinced them to vote for Darade. Now, it is interesting to see who is winning the Nashik seat. There are 69000 total voters in Nashik among them 46000 voters are male and 22000 voters are female