Maharashtra Minister Varsha Gaikwad meets with accident, escapes unhurt

School education minister and Hingoli district guardian minister Varsha Gaikwad’s car met with an accident in Hingoli on Saturday.

The car was slightly damaged after a tempo brushed past, but no injuries were reported.

Soon after the incident, the Hingoli city police arrested the driver of the tempo and booked him for rash driving and mischief under sections 279 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

Gaikwad has been on a visit to the district since Friday. On Saturday morning, she inaugurated an oxygen production project at a government hospital.