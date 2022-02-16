Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik to appear before Chandiwal Commission at 11.30 am tomorrow

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday said he will appear before the Chandiwal Commission at 11.30 am tomorrow (Thursday, February 17). This comes after the Commission, which is probing the corruption allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on Tuesday asked Malik to appear before it on Thursday.

"I will appear before Chandiwal Commission tomorrow at 11.30 am," tweeted Malik.

The Commission has summoned Malik after dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze submitted a pursis (a written statement /information given to the court about any matter pending before it) along with a news article which purportedly quoted Malik as stating that Param Bir Singh and Vaze were behind the Antilia bomb scare episode.

Vaze told the Commission that such statements are spoiling his image.

Param Bir Singh was the commissioner of Mumbai Police when an explosives-laden SUV was found parked near the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani last February.

Singh was later shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner. Currently, he was booked in multiple cases including charges of extortion and suspended from service.

Vaze, currently in judicial custody following his arrest in the Antilia case and in connection with the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran, the purported owner of the explosives-laden SUV, has been appearing before the Justice K U Chandiwal (retired) Commission.

The one-member commission is probing the allegations of corruption and extortion levelled against Deshmukh by Param Bir Singh last year.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:00 PM IST