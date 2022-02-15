Chandiwal Commission summons Nawab Malik for statements against Sachin Vaze and Parambir Singh

The state-appointed member of the high-level enquiry committee headed by Justice (retd.) Kailash Chandiwal, probing the corruption allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday summoned state cabinet minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik to appear before the committee by Thursday.

This comes after suspended police officer Sachin Vaze informed the commission about Malik's recent statements in the media, reportedly stating that he (Vaze) and the city's former top cop Parambir Singh were behind the entire Antilia bomb scare incident.

Vaze in a pursis- a written statement or information given to the court about any matter pending before it, appended a news article which quoted Malik naming the two officers in the bomb scare case. He further told the commission that such "irresponsible" statements by the senior minister were only "spoiling his image."

"Justice Chandiwal after hearing the submission has issued a notice-like letter to Malik. He has been asked to appear either personally or through his advocate on or before February 17," confirmed Bhaiyasaheb Behere, the Registrar of the commission.

Notably, Singh was heading the city police when an explosives-laden SUV was found parked near the south Mumbai residence of businessman Mukesh Ambani in February last year.

Vaze, who was leading the probe in the matter was later arrested in this case. Even Singh was removed from his post after the incident.

The former top cop was recently booked in multiple cases including charges of extortion and was subsequently suspended from his service.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 11:20 PM IST