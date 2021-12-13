Maharashtra: MHADA to take TCS help for conducting recruitment exams which were cancelled fearing paper leak

A day after his announcement to cancel MHADA recruitment exams, the Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Monday targeted the IT firms shortlisted by the IT department and deployed for this purpose. He alleged that these IT companies were involved in paper leaks for recruitment examinations of various government departments and they should be immediately thrown out.

‘’The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will be taking the assistance from Tata Consultancy Services for conducting examinations. The examinations will be held at the earliest and fill transparency will be maintained. There is no short cut to success and I promise students the same,’’ said Awhad after ABVP attempted to stage protest near his Thane residence.

‘’The government should rope in the companies, which conduct the bank and staff selection examinations, and also TCS for conducting examinations of various departments and undertakings,’’ said Awhad. He claimed that the IT companies selected at the low tender by the IT department were responsible for paper leaks.

The examinations slated for Sunday till this week for various posts including engineer and assistant law consultant were cancelled fearing the paper leak and also due to breach of privacy.Awhad defended his decision to cancel the MHADA recruitment exams saying it was done based on the information received to him about the paper leak.

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has directed the Pune Police Commissioner to step up probe and arrest the brain behind the paper leak attempt. So far six were arrested and sent to the police custody.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 09:01 PM IST