 Maharashtra Medical Council Under Fire For Resolving Just 2 Of 219 Complaints In 4 Years
In the last four years, the council has managed to resolve only two complaints, raising serious concerns about its functioning and accountability.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Medical Council | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), which recently introduced a QR code system to curb the menace of fake doctors, appears ineffective when it comes to acting against qualified doctors accused of negligence and malpractice. In the last four years, the council has managed to resolve only two complaints, raising serious concerns about its functioning and accountability.

MMC’s Crackdown on Fake Doctors vs. Inaction on Negligence

According to data accessed from official sources, the MMC received a total of 219 complaints against registered doctors between 2022 and August 2025. These complaints included allegations of medical negligence leading to patient deaths, overcharging for treatment, issuing false certifications, and substandard medical practices. Shockingly, out of all these cases, only two complaints were resolved—and both in 2022. Since then, not a single case has been disposed of. Health activists point out that this means less than one percent of the complaints have been addressed in four years.

An activist remarked, “The council’s failure to act on such a large volume of complaints shows a widening gap between public expectations and institutional accountability. Patients deserve timely justice, but the system appears paralysed.”

Types of Allegations Filed

MMC Administrator Dr. Vinky Rughvani, however, defended the council, stressing that the resolution of complaints is not an overnight process. “There is a misconception that action can be taken immediately. Every complaint is examined under a quasi-judicial process. Doctors are given a fair opportunity to present their side, and only after hearing all parties is a final decision taken,” he said. He also noted that the council receives about 60 to 70 complaints each year, which further adds to the backlog.

Year-Wise Disposal Record

The slow pace of disposal has fuelled criticism from patient rights groups, who argue that regulatory bodies must ensure faster hearings and stricter accountability if they are to restore public trust in Maharashtra’s healthcare system.

Complaints Received vs. Resolved

 2022: 66 complaints, 2 resolved

2023: 48 complaints, 0 resolved

2024: 75 complaints, 0 resolved

2025: 30 complaints, 0 resolved

