Maharashtra: Massive Protests In State After Brutal Crackdown On Maratha Quota Protesters In Jalna

Violence Over Maratha Quota In Jalna | Twitter

The BJP-led coalition government in Maharashtra is facing massive protests after Friday's brutal police lathi-charge and tear gassing of demonstrators at Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna.

An activist was on hunger strike in the village demanding reservation for Marathas in matters of jobs and education. When his condition turned critical, the local police tried to shift him to a government hospital. But, this was violently resisted by other Marathas. Fifteen state transport buses were set ablaze and 40 police personnel were injured in the stone pelting. The police have arrested 360 persons. The district superintendent of police Tushar Doshi has been sent on leave pending a probe. There are indications that a statewide bandh may be called for Monday. Fearing such a development, the state government has asked candidates appearing for the talathis' exams on Monday to reach the exam centres very early. The police have been put on alert across the state.

Protests were held in almost all districts of Maharashtra,

On Sunday, protests were held in almost all districts of Maharashtra, including Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Washim, Akola, Satara, Sangli. and Buldhana to condemn the police action in Jalna. In Mumbai, demonstrations were staged at Dadar, Ghatkopar and Gorai. In Akola, protesters waved black flags in front of the car in which state BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule was travelling. Protests in the form of rasta rokos against the state government and the police were held In Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Nanded, Washim, Buldhana and other places. At several places impromptu bandhs were called which disrupted normal life. State Transport buses were blocked at Nanded and other district capitals, vastly inconveniencing people going to attend the Ganesh festivals in their villages.

The state government is finding itself in a tight bind since in May 2021 the Supreme Court rejected its demand for reservation for the Marathas on the ground that 50% for reservations has already been reached in Maharashtra and there is no way in which the cap can be breached. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is a Maratha, promised "all help" to his community, but in the wake of the SC verdict, there is precious little he can do for it.

A call “from top”

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, who visited the injured persons in Jalna, alleged that the protest in Antarwali Sarathi was peaceful till the police received a call “from top”. After that, the police became very aggressive and rained lathi blows and burst teargas shells which aggravated the situation. He squarely blamed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in charge of the home portfolio, for the police violence on the agitators. For long Mr Pawar has been singling out Mr Fadnavis, a brahmin, for criticism and on Sunday he demanded that the deputy CM step down immediately. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who was scheduled to attend a function with Mr Shinde at Buldhana on Sunday, failed to turn up. He is reportedly deeply hurt over the lathi-charge on his community members at Jalna. His problem is that as a person who is a part of the government, he cannot condemn the police action. But, as a Maratha leader, he has to express his solidarity with the protestors since they belong to his community. However, Mr Shinde claimed that Mr Pawar Jr did not attend the event "because of fever." Mr Fadnavis is away in Ladakh attending an army function.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress condemned the lathi-charge and endorsed the demand of the Marathas. Both claimed that the police action was ordered to divert public attention from the just-concluded INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai. State Congress president Nana Patole said there was no justification for the lathi-charge.

The BJP, on its part, alleged that the violence in Jalna was orchestrated by a wily politician who is now finding himself politically pasted to a corner.