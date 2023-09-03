Jalna Violence: Shiv Sena UBT Workers Stage Protest Demanding Maratha Reservation At Mumbai's Marine Drive; Visuals Surface

Jalna Violence: Unrest Demanding Maratha Reservation Spreads Across State As Sena UBT Workers Stage Protest At Mumbai's Marine Drive; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: The atmosphere in Jalna remains heated as tensions escalate for the third consecutive day, following a police lathi charge on Maratha protesters at Antarwali Sarati. The repercussions of this incident have now extended to Mumbai, where the Shiv Sena UBT workers initiated a protest on Marine Drive on Sunday morning.

Marine Drive Rally Gains Momentum

In Mumbai, a significant number of youth and activists from the Thackeray group have gathered along Marine Drive to voice their dissent against the lathi-charge on the Maratha community. The agitation started early in the morning and prompted a substantial police presence in the area. Despite police orders to relocate the protest to Azad Maidan, activists remain steadfast in their determination to demonstrate along Marine Drive.

The backlash against the Jalna incident shows no sign of abating. A strict shutdown has been enforced across the district, including Latur city. However, as night fell, a group of youths ignited tires on the highway at Sakhrapati on Latur Barshi highway, blocking traffic and causing significant disruptions. The situation was eventually resolved by the police.

Jalna Remains Tense

In Jalna, the situation remains tense, with 750 people facing charges related to arson and stone pelting over the last two days. A total of 15 protesters have been arrested in connection with these incidents until now.

Additionally, in light of the ongoing Maratha agitations, the government has postponed its Shasan Aaplya Dari program scheduled for the 8th. The unrest continues to pose challenges for authorities as they grapple with escalating tensions and protests across the region.

