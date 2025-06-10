 Maharashtra Maritime Board Defends Colaba Passenger Jetty Project Near Gateway Of India Amid Heritage Concerns
The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has defended its plan to construct a passenger jetty and terminal near the Gateway of India, stating that the project is a critical public infrastructure initiative aimed at easing congestion and improving safety.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 02:00 AM IST
article-image
Construction work underway near Radio Club, Colaba, for the new passenger jetty project | File Photo

The Board filed an affidavit before the Bombay High Court in response to a PIL filed by the Clean and Heritage Colaba Residents Association (CHCRA), which has opposed the project citing heritage and environmental concerns.

The Board filed an affidavit before the Bombay High Court in response to a PIL filed by the Clean and Heritage Colaba Residents Association (CHCRA), which has opposed the project citing heritage and environmental concerns.

The PIL, filed through advocate Prerak Chaudhary, had sought an interim stay on the demolition of a wall and piling work already initiated at the site. However, the association did not receive any interim relief from the Bombay High Court or the Supreme Court.

Tushar Patole, executive engineer at the MMB, stated in the affidavit that the petitioners, under the guise of challenging permissions, are “effectively taking exception to a policy decision” that has been a decade in the making.

“The petitioner, claiming to represent local residents, is ignoring larger public interest and is seeking to obstruct the project on the basis of perceived personal inconvenience,” the affidavit reads.

The project site is located near the Radio Club at Apollo Bunder, and not directly adjacent to the Gateway of India monument. The affidavit emphasised that the plan was revised from its original location — closer to the monument — after the Western Naval Command flagged serious security concerns.

“The Gateway of India, a symbol of strength and resilience, is a potential target for terrorist attacks. The Navy recommended shifting the jetty near Radio Club to decongest the area,” the affidavit said.

The MMB noted that the existing five jetties adjacent to the Gateway are over a century old and unable to handle the current volume of passengers — approximately 30 to 35 lakh annually. One of the jetties is reserved exclusively for the Atomic Research Centre.

“The existing jetties are antiquated, unsafe, and lack basic infrastructure like proper berthing, waiting areas, emergency services, and frisking zones,” said Patole. “Passengers, especially women, children, and the elderly, often risk injury while navigating multiple boats during boarding.”

The new facility aims to segregate ferry commuters from tourists, ease vehicular traffic, and enhance safety. The MMB clarified that all necessary permissions have been secured, including clearances from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), traffic police, and the Heritage Committee. The matter is likely to be heard on Jun 16.

