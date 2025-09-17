Maharashtra Mandates Standardised Designs For All New Municipal Administrative Buildings |

The Maharashtra government has made it mandatory for all new administrative buildings of municipal councils (Nagar Parishads) and Nagar Panchayats to be constructed according to a standardized design, or Type Plan, prepared by the state. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the decision on Wednesday, highlighting that the move aims to bring uniformity, efficiency, and modern facilities to civic administration across Maharashtra.

Blueprint approved by Chief Architect

The model blueprint, approved by the Chief Architect of the Public Works Department, has been designed considering the number of elected representatives, officials, staff, and population size of various towns. From now on, all new municipal administrative buildings must strictly follow this approved Type Plan.

Modernization to support digital governance

Shinde explained that with rapid population growth, urbanization, and technological advancements, municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats face increased responsibilities. Citizens expect quick grievance redressal and better access to services. The new design includes provisions to support digital governance, ensuring municipal offices are equipped to meet modern administrative needs.

Applicability to ongoing and planned projects

Even administrative buildings sanctioned earlier but not yet under construction must now follow the new standardized design. The state will provide priority funding to municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats that do not currently have their own administrative buildings.

Expected benefits

According to Shinde, the policy will create uniformity in civic infrastructure, improve efficiency, enhance citizen convenience, and promote transparency in municipal administration across Maharashtra.