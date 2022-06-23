e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: Man killed by Naxals in Gadchiroli

The rebels allegedly picked up the victim, Lucky Kumar Oksa, from his house in Malampodur village on Wednesday night and killed him using sharp weapons, a senior police official said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Gun/ Representative Image | File Pic

Nagpur: Naxals have allegedly killed a 37-year-old man in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Thursday.

The rebels allegedly picked up the victim, Lucky Kumar Oksa, from his house in Malampodur village on Wednesday night and killed him using sharp weapons, a senior police official said.

The victim's body was found in the village on Thursday morning, he said.

The reason behind the killing was yet to be ascertained.

The police were conducting an investigation into the incident, the official added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Man killed by Naxals in Gadchiroli

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde drops statement on behalf of other rebel MLAs; Highlights 4 points

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde drops statement on behalf of other rebel MLAs; Highlights 4 points

Birth anniversary of Hirve Guruji, martyr of Goa liberation struggle, celebrated in Navi Mumbai

Birth anniversary of Hirve Guruji, martyr of Goa liberation struggle, celebrated in Navi Mumbai

Watch Video: Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan pays tribute to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala after scoring ton...

Watch Video: Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan pays tribute to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala after scoring ton...

Eknath Shinde drops bombshell statement against CM Uddhav on behalf of other rebel MLAs; check full...

Eknath Shinde drops bombshell statement against CM Uddhav on behalf of other rebel MLAs; check full...

Navi Mumbai: First Covid death after 115 days under NMMC

Navi Mumbai: First Covid death after 115 days under NMMC