Maharashtra: Man killed by Naxals in Gadchiroli

Gun/ Representative Image | File Pic

Nagpur: Naxals have allegedly killed a 37-year-old man in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Thursday.

The rebels allegedly picked up the victim, Lucky Kumar Oksa, from his house in Malampodur village on Wednesday night and killed him using sharp weapons, a senior police official said.

The victim's body was found in the village on Thursday morning, he said.

The reason behind the killing was yet to be ascertained.

The police were conducting an investigation into the incident, the official added.