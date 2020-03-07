Mumbai Crime: Man dupes shopkeepers by speaking in woman's voice, arrested

Police have arrested a man for allegedly cheating several shopkeepers in Thane, Pune and Nashik districts in Maharashtra by making phone calls in a woman's voice, police said on Friday.

The accused, Shashikant Ambekar (42), a resident of Nalasopara in Palghar district, was arrested in the last week of February, they said."He used to note down the phone numbers mentioned on different shops and call the owners in a woman's voice to order some things from them.

He would tell them that he had a Rs 2000 currency note and needed change," an official said."He would ask the shopkeepers to send smaller denomination notes for exchange.