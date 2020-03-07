Petrol and diesel prices cut for third consecutive day in Mumbai and Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices were cut for third consecutive day on Saturday by 12 paise and 13 paise per litre respectively, according to information provided by Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

So on Saturday, a litre of diesel costs Rs 66.69 in Mumbai, and Rs 63.69 in Delhi, while a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 76.71 in Mumbai, and Rs 71.02 in Delhi. The reatil prices of the two fuels are revised daily. The petrol and diesel rates are revised on the basis of crude prices in the international market.