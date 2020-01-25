Maharashtra: Man booked for running over stray dog

Thane: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly crushing a stray dog to death at Ghodhunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 8.20 am on Thursday, when Vijay Devrukhkar was taking out his car from the parking lot and allegedly ran over the dog, which was sleeping in the compound of his housing complex, an official said.

Based on a complaint filed by a resident of the complex, a case was registered against Devrukhkar on Friday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Motor Vehicles Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, the official said.

No arrest has been made in this regard so far, he added.