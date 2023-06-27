Maharashtra: Man Arrested For Issuing Death threat To Sharad Pawar Granted Bail

Sharad Pawar | File

A 36-year-old individual named Sagar Barve from Pune who was arrested this month for a social media post about NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was granted bail by a magistrate court on Tuesday.

The complaint against the person was filed by an individual associated with the NCP named Narmadabai Patwardhan. Barve's post, which was published on a portal called "Rajkaran Maharashtra Che," contained abusive language and suggested that Pawar would meet a fate similar to that of the rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

The individual, Sagar Barve, who had been accused, sought bail on the grounds that he did not issue a death threat. Barve, claiming that the post originated from a fake account, stated in his bail plea that Dabholkar's anti-superstition movement had achieved significant success during the rationalist's lifetime, and his post could have been interpreted similarly.

Barve also requested bail based on his age and mentioned that he works in a private firm with no prior criminal record. He argued that the police had not established a direct connection between the account used to make the post and himself. Barve contended that he was wrongly implicated and expressed his distress over being held in jail when his custody was unnecessary.

In his plea, Barve further stated that prolonged detention would expose him to hardened criminals, jeopardizing his life. He emphasized his respectable social background and assured the court that he would not flee if released.

Read Also Maharashtra: Techie Held From Pune For Issuing Death Threat To Sharad Pawar