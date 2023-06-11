 Maharashtra: Techie Held From Pune For Issuing Death Threat To Sharad Pawar
The accused, who was identified as Sagar Barve, was produced in the court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till June 13.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

The crime branch on Sunday arrested a 34-year-old IT engineer from Pune for allegedly posting a threat against NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Facebook. The accused, who was identified as Sagar Barve, was produced in the court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till June 13.

Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule had filed a complaint with the Mumbai police chief after he received death threats on social media, including Facebook and Twitter. The Facebook post read that Pawar will soon meet the fate of Narendra Dabholkar, who was killed in 2013.

An NCP worker on Friday had filed a separate case at the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station with regards to the Facebook threat. During the probe, the crime branch discovered that the IP address, through which the post was uploaded, belonged to Barve.

Further investigation is underway to trace the person who posted the threat on Twitter.

article-image

