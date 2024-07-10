Maharashtra: Maha Yuti Govt To Launch 'Abhay Yojana' To Expedite Ownership Transfers Of Slum Hutments Ahead Of Assembly Elections |

With an eye on the votes of slum-dwellers during the upcoming assembly elections, the Mahayuti government is all set to announce an ‘Abhay Yojana. ’ The Yojana will expedite the transfer of ownership of hutments that will be sold after the preparation of Annexure 2, which is a list of persons eligible under the SRA scheme. A high-level meeting in this regard was convened by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at Vidhan Bhawan on Wednesday.

According to Ashish Shelar, president of the city BJP, many SRA schemes have been stalled for more than 20 to 25 years. Also, there is no provision in the prevailing government decisions to accept the transfers of owners after the declaration of Annexure 2, resulting in major inconvenience to the slum dwellers in Mumbai. After the declaration of Annexure 2, many dwellers had to sell their hutments due to family problems. But since these hutments did not get transferred in the names of the new owners, it affected the existing rehabilitation schemes.

Shelar has been consistently raising this issue through, among others, calling attention motions in the state assembly. All party MLAs had unanimously voiced their concerns about it. Housing minister Atul Save had declared that ‘Abhay Yojana’ will be announced soon and a high-level meeting will be convened when the House was in session.

Accordingly, today, a meeting in the presence of Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, housing minister Atul Save, concerned officials from the respective departments and MLAs from Mumbai was held at Vidhan Bhawan.

In this meeting, detailed discussions on the rules and regulations of the Abhay Yojana were held. Opinions were also sought from the MLAs as well. The government will formulate a plan and very soon, it will be declared.