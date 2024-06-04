Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: These Constituencies In State Witness Close Contest Having Less Than 10,000 Lead Margin

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | FPJ

Maharashtra is known for its intense electoral battles for past many decades. Today, as the Lok Sabha Election 2024 results unfold, history repeats with some intensely close battles with slight margins of even less than 90 votes.

According to the Election Commission of India, Jalna, Mumbai North West, Satara, Beed, Bhandara-Gondiya and Hatkanangale seats are seeing a close fight between the candidates with lead margins under 10,000 votes even after several rounds of counting.

In Jalna, Kalyan Vaijinathrao Kale of INC is leading against BJP's Raosaheb Danve by 7,537 votes. In Mumbai North West seat, Shiv Sena UBT's Amol Kirtikar is currently leading against Shiv Sena candidate Ravindra Waikar by 4,995. This seat sees a very close battle as at one point the lead margin here was less than 90 votes.

BJP's Udayanraje Bhonsle is leading by a mere 422 votes against NCP-SP's Shashikant Shinde. Pankaja Munde of BJP is facing a close battle from NCP-SP candidate Bajrang Sonawane by 2,124 votes.

BJP's Sunil Mendhe is trailing behind INC's Dr Prashant Padole by 930 votes in Bhandara-Gondiya seat. Shiv Sena UBT's Satyajeet Babasaheb Patil (Aaba) Sarudkar is leading in Hatkanangale seat by 1,704 votes against Shiv Sena's Dhairyasheel Mane.

Latest Trends In State

In Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi - with Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) a Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) (NCP-SP) is leading on 29 seats while Mahayuti - with BJP, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) is leading on 18 seats.

Under the seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP contested in 28 constituencies, while its allies Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) fought in 14 constituencies and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in five constituencies.

On the other hand, Maha Vikas Aghadi members of Shiv Sena (UBT) contested in 21 constituencies, Congress in 17, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) in 10 constituencies.

Overall, as per the latest trends by the Election Commission on 542 Lok Sabha seats, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is crossing the halfway mark with the BJP leading on 238 seats and winning one seat. The NDA is leading on 295 seats as per the trends reported by the Election Commission.