'Strike Rate 100%': NCP-Sharad Chandra Pawar Leads In All 10 Seats Contested By Party In Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections |

After the party and the symbol were passed to the Ajit Pawar group, it was believed that the Nationalist Sharad Chandra Pawar party would suffer a major blow. However, defeating all these odds, Sharad Pawar is leading in 10 out of the 10 contested seats as per the initial trends, maintaining a strike rate of 100 per cent.

According to reports citing political experts, these trends clearly indicate the fact that Sharad Pawar has time and again proven that his name and his connect with the rural audience alone is enough to win the election. After the split of NCP, the Ajit Pawar group got the NCP name and clock symbol.

Sharad Pawar's NCP Faction Fighting For Survival

On the other hand, Sharad Pawar faction had lost almost everything. Their MPs-MLAs-activists were gone, the name of the party, the symbol of the party was also taken away. Only the name Sharad Pawar was left post the split. However, the 83-year-old strongman started the party again with renewed vigor, which has now shown its strength in this election. Sharad Pawar's NCP faction was seen leading in 10 out of its 10 contested seats. proving the 'Pawar Power.'

In Baramati, Supriya Sule from NCP SP is leading with 26094 votes while her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar from NCP is trailing.

Daughter of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule contested elections as a part of I.N.D.I.A bloc that consists of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress in Maharashtra.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP joined Maharashtra's Mahayuti coalition in July last year. This coalition consists of BJP and Shiv Sena Led by Eknath Shinde. When Ajit Pawar decided to join the Mahayuti coalition and became the deputy chief minister, NCP split in two factions.

The Pawar Family holds a strong foothold in Maharashtra's Baramati. Supriya Sule has been representing Baramati since 2009 and is among the party's national presidents. In Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Ajit Pawar's wife and Supriya Sule's sister-in-law, Sunetra Pawar contested from NCP. Although, Supriya Sule is leading with massive number of votes.