Maharashtra logs highest single-day spike of 68,631 new Covid cases

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 68,631 fresh Covid-19 cases, breaking all its previous records of the highest number of cases reported in the past 24 hours. This pushed the statewide cumulative cases to 3,839,338, the state health department's bulletin stated.

State's case count on Saturday was 67,123 cases, which was the highest single-day caseload since the pandemic outbreak last year. However, cases reported on Sunday surpassed Saturday's case tally becoming the highest number of cases in a single-day so far. This is the fourth consecutive day that Maharashtra has recorded over 60,000 cases in 24 hours.

The state also recorded 503 deaths (the highest since October 2020) which is 84 more than Saturday's fatality count. With this, Maharashtra's death toll has reached 60,473. The state currently 6,70,388 active cases.

Mumbai on Saturday reported 8,479 new Covid-19 cases, while 53 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body's health department’s daily bulletin revealed. The city has been gradually witnessing a rise in the daily death count.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) public health department's data, the nearly 8,500 cases reported on Sunday has taken the overall Covid tally in the financial capital to 5,79,311, while the overall death toll has risen to 12,347.

Mumbai's highest one-day case count so far is 11,163, reported on April 4. Also, 8,078 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 4,78,039. The current recovery rate in Mumbai is 82 per cent while the growth rate was 1.60 per cent.

There active case count of Mumbai as of February 24 was 6,119 which drastically increased to 33,961 as of March 24. The number of active cases in the financial capital as of April 18 stands at 87,698.

According to the BMC, Mumbai has 100 containment zones in slums and chawls (old row tenements), while the number of sealed buildings (micro containment zones) in the city stood at 1,188. Apart from that there 10,564 active sealed floors across the city.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Thane added 5,275 new cases on Sunday and 36 people succumbed to the viral infection, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,900 in Thane.