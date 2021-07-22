Maharashtra logs 7,302 new COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths, 7,756 recoveries on July 22

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 7,302 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 94,168. Besides, 120 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,31,038.

7,756 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 60,16,506. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.34%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.09%.

Currently, 5,51,872 people are in home quarantine and 3,743 people are in institutional quarantine.