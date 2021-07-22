Mumbai: Congress to protest outside Raj Bhavan today; demands SC-monitored probe into Pegasus issue

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday said the party is demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and said the party's state unit will hold a protest to seek President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention in the issue.

Patole told media persons here that party leaders will hold a protest outside Raj Bhavan on Thursday and seek President's intervention in the matter.

"Congress also demands that a Supreme Court judge should investigate this matter and truth should come out," he said.

Congress has accused the BJP-led government of misleading people on the issue. The government has denied allegations concerning surveillance.

The opposition has alleged that the names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire.