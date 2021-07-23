Maharashtra logs 6,753 new COVID-19 cases, 167 deaths, 5,979 recoveries on July 23

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 6,753 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 94,769. Besides, 167 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,31,205.
5,979 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 60,22,485. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.33%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.09%.
Currently, 5,52,702 people are in home quarantine and 3,653 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1154 new cases.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 844 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2371 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 2003 new cases, Aurangabad circle 62, Latur circle 246, Akola circle 45, and Nagpur circle recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)