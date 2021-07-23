Maharashtra logs 6,753 new COVID-19 cases, 167 deaths, 5,979 recoveries on July 23

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 6,753 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 94,769. Besides, 167 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,31,205.

5,979 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 60,22,485. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.33%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.09%.

Currently, 5,52,702 people are in home quarantine and 3,653 people are in institutional quarantine.