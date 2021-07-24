Maharashtra logs 6,269 new COVID-19 cases, 224 deaths, 7,332 recoveries on July 24

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 6,269 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 9,3,479. Besides, 224 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,31,429.

7,332 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 60,29,817. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.35%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.

Currently, 5,27,754 people are in home quarantine and 3,621people are in institutional quarantine.