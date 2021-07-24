Maharashtra logs 6,269 new COVID-19 cases, 224 deaths, 7,332 recoveries on July 24

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 6,269 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 9,3,479. Besides, 224 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,31,429.
7,332 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 60,29,817. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.35%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.
Currently, 5,27,754 people are in home quarantine and 3,621people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1100 new cases.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 836 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2107 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 1875 new cases, Aurangabad circle 47, Latur circle 258, Akola circle 21, and Nagpur circle recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)