Maharashtra logs 33,470 new COVID-19 cases, 31 of Omicron variant

Maharashtra on Monday, January 10, recorded 33,470 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,06,046. Besides, 8 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,647.

29,671 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 66,02,103. The recovery rate in the state is 94.95%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.03%.

Currently, 12,46,729 people are in home quarantine and 2,505 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 23,811 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 1421 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 5,608 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 446 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 395 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 355 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 227 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 1213 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 31 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Monday. All have been reported by National Institute of Virology. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 1,247.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 09:16 PM IST