Maharashtra logs 2,748 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths, 5,806 recoveries on February 16; 111 cases of Omicron variant reported

Maharashtra on Wednesday, February 16, recorded 2,748 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 27,445. Besides, 41 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,492.

5,806 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 76,75,578. The recovery rate in the state is 97.77%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 2,79,743 people are in home quarantine and 1,169 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 549 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 446 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 811 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 117 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 93 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 107 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 267 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 358 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 111 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 07:49 PM IST